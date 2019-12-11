In honor of Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe nomination, fan urges passengers on JetBlue to watch ‘Hustlers’

(CNN) — There was a party in the skies for Jennifer Lopez following her Golden Globe nomination on Monday.

The actress was nominated for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her portrayal of Ramona in the hit movie “Hustlers.”

The news made its way to a dedicated fan aboard a JetBlue flight, who tweeted he would urge his fellow passengers to watch the movie in celebration.

“In honor of JLO’s #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight,” tweeted Joseph Longo, a culture writer.

Longo, whose Twitter bio also jokingly says he is one of Lopez’s backup dancers, followed up his original tweet writing, “Hey @JetBlue, there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight. Please let me make an announcement!”

The tweet caught the attention of the plane’s pilot, who made an announcement to tell passengers that “Hustlers” was one of their inflight movie options and to help Lopez win an Oscar.

It wasn’t long before Lopez weighed in — making Longo’s day.

“This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT!” she tweeted.

Moral of the story: Don’t tweet like no one is watching (or reading) because this is proof that they are.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.