In ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ Spike Lee explores Vietnam War’s psychological battle scars

When it comes to making movies, Spike Lee’s always been one to “Do the Right Thing.” Now “He Got Game” with a new film, “Da 5 Bloods.” Deco’s “Inside Man,” Alex Miranda, is here with a look.

Spike Lee has tackled topics ranging from World War II, to life during the ’80s, to Kobe Bryant. Now he’s taking us back to the Vietnam War era.

Van Veronica Ngo (as Hanoi Hannah): “Black G.I., is it fair to serve more than the white Americans that sent you here? Nothing is more confused.”

Spike Lee marks his entry into the pantheon of Vietnam War films with “Da 5 Bloods.”

Jonathan Majors (as David): “Who was that guy?”

Clarke Peters (as Otis): “That brother was the best damn soldier that ever lived.”

The film follows a group of veterans heading back to Vietnam to find a stash of gold they left behind, and the remains of their fallen squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman (as Stormin’ Norman): “We’ve been dying for this country from the very git!”

The movie acts as both a history lesson of black soldiers’ contributions throughout America’s past and the turbulent era of the late ’60’s and early ’70’s.

Spike Lee: “I think this is something I’ve done in the past, but now I’m getting better at doing it, as I’ve gotten more skillful in my fourth decade as a filmmaker.”

Spike Lee: “I love ‘Apocalypse Now.’ The reason why I cast Laurence Fishburne to be the lead in ‘School Daze’ is because of ‘Apocalypse Now.’ The reason why I cast Albert Hall Jr. in ‘Malcolm X’ was because he was on the boat. And I love them, with Fishburne and the rest of the guys!”

Delroy Lindo (as Paul): “I see ghosts.”

Norm Lewis (as Eddie): “Well, that happens to all of us, man.”

Delroy Lindo (as Paul): “You’ve seen ’em too?”

Norm Lewis (as Eddie): “Yeah.”

Delroy Lindo’s research into playing a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder hit close to home.

Delroy Lindo: “First two people I spoke with were two of my cousins who are both Vietnam vets. They’ve both struggled with, they both negotiated with PTSD. One of my cousins in particular struggled with it and continues to struggle with the effects.”

Delroy Lindo (as Paul): “Being back here, it is not easy.”

“Da 5 Bloods” is now available to stream on Netflix.

