(WSVN) - Want to cut out the meat in your diet and convince your family to do the same? It’s not as impossible as you think. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Todd Erickson

The Restaurant: G.L.O.W., Miami

The Dish: Impossible Meatball Sliders

Ingredients:

12 oz. Impossible Burger (1 package)

½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs

¼ cup Unsweetened Vegan Creamer (Milkadamia, Barista by Califia)

½ cup Red Onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp. Fennel Seeds

½ cup Italian Parsley, finely chopped

2 ea. Fresh Garlic Cloves, minced

1 ½ tbsp. Dried Oregano Leaves

1 tbsp. Kosher Salt

½ tbsp. Freshly cracked Black Pepper

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For Assembly:

1 cup Almond Ricotta

2 cups Marinara Sauce, warmed

8 ea. Slider Rolls (Crusty Italian or Brioche)

8-16 ea. Sweet Basil Leaves

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400°.

In a 4 quart saucepan, heat olive oil. To the pan, add red onion and sautee until translucent, add garlic, oregano, fennel seed and chopped parsley. Sautee until fennel seed is fragrant.

Using a rubber spatula, scrape mixture onto a cookie sheet and place in refrigerator to cool thoroughly.

In a large mixing bowl combine defrosted Impossible “Meat” with panko breadcrumbs, vegan cream, chilled fennel-onion mixture, salt and black pepper. Mix thoroughly until the mixture is consistent in appearance. With 2 oz scoop, portion meatballs and space evenly on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 400° for 6-8 minutes until meatballs are uniformly brown.

To Plate:

To assemble sliders, brush each bun top and cut sides with olive oil. Toast buns on a cookie sheet in oven until lightly browned.

Liberally spread almond ricotta on top and bottom bun. Place one hot meatball on bottom half of bun.

Spoon about ¼ cup of marinara over each meatball and top with one to two basil leaves.

Top with toasted bun and secure with a cocktail pick.

G.L.O.W.

97 NW 25th St #104

Miami, FL 33127

www.glowforgood.com

(305) 200-3294

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.