(WSVN) - Want to cut out the meat in your diet and convince your family to do the same? It’s not as impossible as you think. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Todd Erickson
The Restaurant: G.L.O.W., Miami
The Dish: Impossible Meatball Sliders
Ingredients:
12 oz. Impossible Burger (1 package)
½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
¼ cup Unsweetened Vegan Creamer (Milkadamia, Barista by Califia)
½ cup Red Onions, finely chopped
1 tbsp. Fennel Seeds
½ cup Italian Parsley, finely chopped
2 ea. Fresh Garlic Cloves, minced
1 ½ tbsp. Dried Oregano Leaves
1 tbsp. Kosher Salt
½ tbsp. Freshly cracked Black Pepper
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
For Assembly:
1 cup Almond Ricotta
2 cups Marinara Sauce, warmed
8 ea. Slider Rolls (Crusty Italian or Brioche)
8-16 ea. Sweet Basil Leaves
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a 4 quart saucepan, heat olive oil. To the pan, add red onion and sautee until translucent, add garlic, oregano, fennel seed and chopped parsley. Sautee until fennel seed is fragrant.
- Using a rubber spatula, scrape mixture onto a cookie sheet and place in refrigerator to cool thoroughly.
- In a large mixing bowl combine defrosted Impossible “Meat” with panko breadcrumbs, vegan cream, chilled fennel-onion mixture, salt and black pepper. Mix thoroughly until the mixture is consistent in appearance. With 2 oz scoop, portion meatballs and space evenly on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 400° for 6-8 minutes until meatballs are uniformly brown.
To Plate:
- To assemble sliders, brush each bun top and cut sides with olive oil. Toast buns on a cookie sheet in oven until lightly browned.
- Liberally spread almond ricotta on top and bottom bun. Place one hot meatball on bottom half of bun.
- Spoon about ¼ cup of marinara over each meatball and top with one to two basil leaves.
- Top with toasted bun and secure with a cocktail pick.
G.L.O.W.
97 NW 25th St #104
Miami, FL 33127
www.glowforgood.com
(305) 200-3294
