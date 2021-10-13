(WSVN) - Want to cut out the meat in your diet and convince your family to do the same? It’s not as impossible as you think. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Todd Erickson
The Restaurant: G.L.O.W., Miami
The Dish: Impossible Meatball Sliders

Ingredients:

12 oz. Impossible Burger (1 package)
½ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
¼ cup Unsweetened Vegan Creamer (Milkadamia, Barista by Califia)
½ cup Red Onions, finely chopped
1 tbsp. Fennel Seeds
½ cup Italian Parsley, finely chopped
2 ea. Fresh Garlic Cloves, minced
1 ½ tbsp. Dried Oregano Leaves
1 tbsp. Kosher Salt
½ tbsp. Freshly cracked Black Pepper
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For Assembly:
1 cup Almond Ricotta
2 cups Marinara Sauce, warmed
8 ea. Slider Rolls (Crusty Italian or Brioche)
8-16 ea. Sweet Basil Leaves
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat oven to 400°.
  • In a 4 quart saucepan, heat olive oil. To the pan, add red onion and sautee until translucent, add garlic, oregano, fennel seed and chopped parsley. Sautee until fennel seed is fragrant.
  • Using a rubber spatula, scrape mixture onto a cookie sheet and place in refrigerator to cool thoroughly.
  • In a large mixing bowl combine defrosted Impossible “Meat” with panko breadcrumbs, vegan cream, chilled fennel-onion mixture, salt and black pepper. Mix thoroughly until the mixture is consistent in appearance. With 2 oz scoop, portion meatballs and space evenly on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 400° for 6-8 minutes until meatballs are uniformly brown.

To Plate:

  • To assemble sliders, brush each bun top and cut sides with olive oil. Toast buns on a cookie sheet in oven until lightly browned.
  • Liberally spread almond ricotta on top and bottom bun. Place one hot meatball on bottom half of bun.
  • Spoon about ¼ cup of marinara over each meatball and top with one to two basil leaves.
  • Top with toasted bun and secure with a cocktail pick.

G.L.O.W.
97 NW 25th St #104
Miami, FL 33127
www.glowforgood.com
(305) 200-3294

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox