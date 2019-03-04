There are few things more relaxing than a day at the beach. A new treatment lets you sink your toes in the sand without ever leaving the spa.

Life’s a beach at the Auberge Spa in Fort Lauderdale. A new treatment lets you feel the motion of the ocean.

Lisa Higgs, Auberge Spa: “Here at the spa at Auberge Beach we focus on elements of sea, salt, sand and sound.”

The spa’s offering a unique mineral massage.

Lisa Higgs: “It’s our specialty treatment bed. Your body is going to be cocooned into warm sand quartz.”

Quartz pebbles surround you, relaxing your whole body and mind.

Lisa Higgs: “The quartz actually releases negative ions, so it really helps to give you a sense of overall restoration, and it also gives a warm cocooning feeling to the body.”

Turns out the benefits of quartz have been known for thousands of years.

Lisa Higgs: “This is a modern version of the ancient healing of thermotherapy, which is basically cocooning your body in warm sand. It dates back to Egyptian times.”

You’ll experience magic hands and magic stones.

Lisa Higgs: “We have the warm salt stones. We also have the cool contact wands. We have this nice contrast that takes place, and we also have the quartz compresses, which are warmed and used to create a bit of tension on the body.”

And this high-tech massage table has all the right moves.

Lisa Higgs: “The bed goes back and forth, and that helps with overall circulation.”

Looks like the power of these pebbles is strong.

Customer: “It was absolutely incredible. I felt like I was lounging on warm sand on the beach, and I feel extremely relaxed.”

The quartz sand bed massage costs $199 for 80 minutes of pure bliss.

FOR MORE INFO:

Auberge Beach Residences Fort Lauderdale

2200 N Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

954-816-7070

https://aubergeresorts.com/aubergebeach/wellness/spa/

