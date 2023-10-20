MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 100 bands will let the music play all weekend long in the Magic City, as the III Points Music Festival kicked off in Wynwood to big crowds and a few traffic headaches.

Revelers began flocking to Mana Wynwood Convention Center along Northwest 23rd Street, Friday afternoon.

There are about 27,500 people expected to be behind the gates on Friday, and roughly the same amount of people on Saturday.

Among them is Matthew Greenberg, who said he’s seeing his top-of-the-line headliners.

“I would say Fred Again and Skrillex, they’re like the two, like, the reason I’m here,” he said. “They’re really talented; they’re kinda what got me into electronic music when I was younger.”

But the acts performing this weekend extend well beyond EDM.

“I haven’t looked at the schedule, honestly,” said attendee Traphouselily, an up-and-coming artist.

Traphouselily said he came to see the shows and catch a couple of good ideas for his future music career.

“Always, always have an inspiration,” he said.

John Nickolous came all the way from France to attend III Points.

In French we say ‘trois points,'” he said.

He said he doesn’t quite know what he’s gotten himself into.

“We find the festival on the internet,” he said

Nickolous said he did see one familiar name to go off of.

“Skrillex,” he said.

The thrill of Skrillex is calling many people.

But police and firefighters want revelers the feel the fun with safety as the top priority.

“We have bike patrols as well, to be able to maneuver into where there is a lot of crowds, if there’s a patient,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We also have scooters, as you’ve seen driving around, and we have two first aid tents.”

“We’re going to have plenty of uniformed officers, we’re going to have our undercover officers, so you do feel safe,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz, “but this is also a good opportunity for the community to help us out. If they see something, just please let us know.”

One thing residents and visitors alike are going to see is traffic, and lots of it.

Police have blocked off Northwest 22nd through 24th streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Police caution attendees to keep a close eye on the rideshare vehicles, advising them to check license plates and ask drivers who they are here to pick up.

For morre information on III Points Miami, click here.

