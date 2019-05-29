Iggy Azalea leaves social media after topless pics leaked

(CNN) — Rapper Iggy Azalea deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts after topless photos of her surfaced which she said left her feeling “violated.”

The images appeared online over the weekend and Azalea said in a since-deleted note on social media that they were from a 2016 GQ magazine shoot.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot,” she wrote. “I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

A 2016 story on GQ’s Australia site titled “Iggy Azalea Gifts Plastic Surgeon Signed Topless Photo” features a photo of the Australian rapper with her hands strategically placed on her breasts.

Azalea wrote in her note “A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc, covering their breasts.”

“I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” she wrote. “I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering [my breasts] would be considered for print.”

Azalea said she was “a ball of negative emotions.”

“I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things,” her note said.”Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted.”

The “Fancy” star vowed legal action against whoever leaked the images.

Nino Munoz, the photographer who handled the GQ assignment, posted a note on Instagram Monday about the controversy.

“My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected,” he wrote. “I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served.” Munoz said an investigation into the leak is ongoing.

GQ Australia provided CNN with a statement from its editor, Michael Christensen.

“We were very disappointed to learn that outtakes from a 2016 photo shoot which were not approved or intended for publication appear to have been stolen from the photographer,” the statement read. “We understand an investigation is underway and join the condemnation of the publication of these images.”

