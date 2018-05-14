If you can’t marry royalty, just have royal-tea at the Biltmore

Megan and Harry’s wedding is just a few days away, so naturally, people are looking for ways to feel a little more royal. While we can’t borrow the crown jewels, we can dine and drink like they do in Great Britain — with your pinkies up, of course.

Mad Hatter: “You must have a cup of tea.”

March Hare: “Ah, yes, indeed, the tea. You must have a cup of tea.”

In Wonderland, Alice had tea with the Mad Hatter and the March Hare, but you don’t have to go through the Looking Glass for a proper tea party.

All you have to do is head over to The Biltmore in Coral Gables.

David Hackett, The Biltmore: “The Biltmore dates back to 1926, and the architecture and the structure looks like a castle. It warrants a tea.”

Tuesdays through Sundays, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., it’s tea time in the Biltmore’s lobby.

David Hackett: “It’s something you have after lunch. It’s kind of that mid-afternoon snack to tide you over until supper comes rolling around.”

The Biltmore offers over a dozen types of loose leaf teas and some snacks.

David Hackett: “Traditional English tea consists of different sandwiches, so cucumber, there’s always a smoked salmon, egg of some sort.”

But here, the food has a Biltmore flair.

David Hackett: “We take that and twist it on its head a little bit. The cucumber, we did a pickled European cucumber, and we did pickled shrimp with some pickled vegetables on top. We’re not doing your traditional egg salad. It may be done with fresh dill or sriracha to spice it up a little bit.”

There will always be tea, but the food choices change four times a year.

David Hackett: “We have the chocolate fondant with Earl Grey chocolate truffles, a raspberry vanilla crème brûlée tart, carrot cake with cream cheese icing.”

And it wouldn’t be a proper tea with out scones.

David Hackett: “We don’t do a traditional scone because we are The Biltmore. We do a Parmesan herb or a chocolate orange scone.”

The cost of the tea is $45 per person, and reservations are needed.

Lupe Cruz: “It’s been royal-like, and I feel regal when I come here and drink the tea. It’s great quality tea.”

We all can’t marry royalty … but at the Biltmore, we can enjoy tea.

FOR MORE INFO:

Afternoon Tea at The Biltmore

1200 Anastasia Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(855) 311-6903

http://www.biltmorehotel.com/dining/tea.php

