Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Elba made the announcement in a video he tweeted out.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“This morning, I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yep, and it sucks,” Elba said, with his wife by his side.

Elba said he is doing OK, and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who has not been tested, is also doing OK.

Elba said he has no symptoms, but he said he came into contact with someone who did test positive for the virus.

He added that has been in quarantine since he realized he may have contracted the virus.

The actor also voiced the importance of washing your hands, social distancing and being vigilant in the fight against the outbreak.

