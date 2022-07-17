ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - ICON Park in Orlando has hit pause on a new laser shooting game after it was met with controversy.

In a statement issued Saturday, park officials said “Bullseye Blast” will be redesigned.

The game allowed people to use laser blasters to shoot at targets on nearby buildings and parking lots.

Some argued it glorifies guns and is insensitive during a time of rising gun violence and in a city that recovered from the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, which claimed the lives of 49 people.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said a man. “It just doesn’t sound right, doesn’t sound very fun.”

But others just don’t think the game is a big deal.

“I think people should just take it like, you know, like laser tag. It’s just all fun and games,” said a parkgoer. “I don’t think its a reason to be so uptight about it.”

“I mean, it’s just a game. It’s not like it’s real, but at the same time, it is kind of violent, and it could go, like, towards the younger kids,” said another parkgoer.

When asked whether he would play, the first parkgoer replied, “Um, probably.”

“No, not me,” said a man.

In their statement ICON Park officials wrote that they will pursue a new design that the entire community can embrace.

