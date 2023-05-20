They say a good scream can be therapeutic. But why do that, when you can eat your feeling with ice cream instead?

Deco’s checking out an event this weekend that’s hitting all the sweet spots.

Kevin McCallister had the right idea. So did Spongebob and Patrick.

And this weekend, you too could chill out and live the sweet life at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Here’s the scoop.

The Ice Cream We Love Festival is back with two days of tasty treats for a good cause.

Gotmar Giron: “We are going to have 18 different ice cream pop up booths throughout all three levels of Bal Harbour Shops. All proceeds will benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital.”

A ticket to this event means…

Gotmar Giron: “You can have as much ice cream as you’d like.”

And we’re not just talking about traditional cups and cones though.

The shop’s Bianco Gelato is serving up popsicles, while French restaurant Le Zoo is going bananas.

Gotmar Giron: “They’re going to do a little spin on a classic banana split with some of their yummy gelato.

Shana Kaufan: “The banana split I had today was so delicious. The strawberry flavoring was the perfect amount of sweetness.”

Milky ways cereal bar in Palmetto Bay is adding some crunch to the fest.

Kevin Cossio: “We’re bringing ice cream, and we’re also bringing our specialty, which is cereal.”

At this booth, you’ll be able to customize your own treat with cereals like fruity pebbles and cinnamon toast crunch.

And all kinds of toppings from Kit-Kats and caramel to gummy bears and strawberry sauce

The sky’s the limit.

Sam Fardin: “Having it all together like that, really just kind of was an explosion of flavors in my mouth, so it was definitely worth it.”

Yonutz in Sunrise is smashing expectations, doughnut style.

Angelo Bahu: “What we’re famous for is something called the Smash Donut, where we put ice cream inside of a doughnut and hot press it, so it comes hot on the outside and cold on the inside.”

Wanna feel like a champ? Grab their award-winning Nutella Crunch Smash Donut with cookie dough ice cream, Nutella, Oreo’s, and butter crunch.

Angelo Bahu: “We’re also featuring our cookies and cream flavor.”

Okay sounds like every combo is a winning combo here.

Marlon Francis: “I didn’t think ice cream and donuts could go together like that to where it was just a perfect combination.”

The Ice Cream We Love Festival starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday.

MORE INFO:

Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

balharbourshops

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.