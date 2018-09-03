(WSVN) - Sometimes simple desserts are the best, and that’s just what we’ve got for you this holiday weekend. Something sweet is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Your favorite ice cream (for more variety, use more than one flavor)

Your favorite cookies, at least 16 (the bigger the cookie, the bigger and better your sandwich!)

Use high quality ingredients

Method of Preparation:

Let the ice cream get slightly soft, then place one scoop on the flat side of a cookie.

Gently spread the ice cream to cover, then place the flat side of another cookie on top and press gently. Clean up the edges to they’re flush with the cookie.

Wrap each ice cream sandwich with foil and refrigerate at least an hour.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 8

