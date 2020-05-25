‘I was Lorena Bobbitt’ tells one woman’s story of sexual abuse before Me Too movement

(WSVN) - Before the Me Too movement, Lorena Bobbitt took the issue of sexual abuse into her own hands.

Her sensational story airs tonight in the Lifetime movie, “I was Lorena Bobbitt.”

The story of what Lorena Bobbitt did in 1993, cutting off her husband’s penis after she said she suffered years of his physical and sexual abuse, is laid out in “I was Lorena Bobbitt.”

Member of the press in “I was Lorena Bobbitt”: “Lorena, how did it feel to cut off your husband’s Johnson?”

Dani Montalvo as Lorena Bobbitt in “I was Lorena Bobbitt”: “Please leave me alone.”

For Dani Montalvo, who stars as Lorena, the story was brand new.

She was literally a baby when the whole thing went down.

Dani Montalvo: “I was born five days after the incident, and no, I had absolutely no idea what I was getting into. As soon as I got the audition, I had to research who Lorena Bobbitt was.”

Playing Lorena is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Dani.

Dani Montalvo: “It was, I think, such a terrific challenge that I don’t think I would get anywhere else with this kind of story.”

The film goes deep inside Lorena’s relationship to husband John Wayne Bobbitt.

Their marriage turned from a dream into a nightmare.

Dani Montalvo as Lorena Bobbitt in “I was Lorena Bobbitt”: “I’m done.”

Luke Humphrey as John Bobbitt in “I was Lorena Bobbit”: “I say when we’re done.”

The role demanded a lot from Dani, but she got by with a lot of help from her friends.

Dani Montalvo: “I knew what I was getting into every day on set, but I had this amazing environment created by the cast and crew and the director, and Lorena was there.”

Bobbitt served as executive producer on the film.

The project allowed her to publicize an issue she feels so strongly about.

Lorena Bobbitt, executive producer: “It is very important to continue the conversation against domestic violence. As an advocate, I see the need for more talking and opening up a conversation and keep doing it.”

Dani’s experience making the movie left her with nothing but admiration for Lorena.

Dani Montalvo: “Who she is today and how she’s using her voice for other women and men who can’t speak up or are too afraid to speak up.”

