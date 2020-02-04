I Heart Fries inside Westland Mall offers french fry bowls with a variety of toppings

Anything is better with a side of fries, but one place is making fries better with a ton of toppings. Deco’s fry guy Alex Miranda has all the deep fried goodness.

Fries before guys. Can I get an amen?

We’ve got restaurants that dump toppings on all kinds of things. From rice and pasta to hot dogs and mac ‘n’ cheese, and now, it’s french fries’ time to shine.

We’re following our heart straight to I Heart Fries at Westland Mall.

The new restaurant is all about keeping your eyes on the fries.

Jesús Araque, I Heart Fries: “Everybody loves french fries, so it’s like, ‘Why not?'”

We couldn’t say it better ourselves.

Jesús Araque: “We thought, ‘Why build your bowl using rice when you can build with french fries?'”

You will be bowled over by their wide selection of toppings and sauces, or they will be glad to recommend some for you.

Jesús Araque: “The Venezolano bowl is what we call in our country, pabellón. That comes with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and we add fried cheese.”

There’s also one in honor of the USA.

Jesús Araque: “The Americano is like a hamburger but without the bun.”

Or the Argentino is another option.

Jose Gonzalez, customer: “Three different types of meat — steak, chicken and sausage — fries, pico de gallo. It’s really good. The steak is actually really, really good, well seasoned.”

And you must see the pizza fries. It’s like a pizza with french fries as the crust.

The cheese pull on this is a thing of beauty, and all these dishes kinda prove that french fries are just the absolute best.

Jesús Araque: “I haven’t found anything that doesn’t taste good with the fries.”

Izzy Vasquez, customer: “It’s good. I’m definitely coming again.”

The recommended bowls will run you $10. Bon appetit!

FOR MORE INFO:

I Heart Fries

Westland Mall

1675 W. 49th St.

Hialeah, FL 33012

305-456-9234

www.facebook.com/pages/category/Grocery-Store/I-HEART-FRIES

