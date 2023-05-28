MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hyundai Air & Sea Show has returned to Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend.

All five branches of military service will be honored at the show being held Saturday and Sunday from 11th to 14th streets on Ocean Drive.

The event also features special demonstrations from professional jet skiers, boat racing exhibitions and a concert on Saturday hosted by former NBA star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

The show is free to the public. It is scheduled to start again on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

