‘Hustlers’ first look offers Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B as strippers

(CNN) — Get ready to hand over your dollars — at the box office.

The first trailer for “Hustlers” has arrived and the ladies look ready to give you a good time.

The heist film starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo is set in a strip club and the trailer opens with Lopez demonstrating for Wu some impressive pole dancing.

That alone is worth the price of admission, wouldn’t you say?

Based on the true story first brought to the world in a 2015 New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” the film is about a group of strippers who decide to rip off Wall Street types.

Lopez is an executive producer on the project as stripper Ramona, who enlists Wu’s character Destiny to take the guys for all they can.

“These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country?” Ramona says to Destiny. “They stole from everybody. Hardworking people lost everything and not one of these douchebags went to jail.”

“The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules,” Ramona adds.

All the action plays out in the trailer backed by Cardi B’s hit song “I Like It.”

And for those who don’t know, before she was a Grammy-winning rap artist, Cardi B was a stripper whose robust social media following helped her land a gig on the VH1 reality series “Love and Hip Hop.”

“Hustlers” dances into theaters on September 13.

