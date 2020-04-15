Hush Puppies/ Abiaka, Hollywood

(WSVN) - A deep-fried American favorite provides the perfect side dish to any seafood meal. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tito Vargas

The Restaurant: Abiaka, Hollywood

The Dish: Hush Puppies

Ingredients:

3.75 oz. Hush Puppy Batter (recipe below)

2 oz. Honey Butter (recipe below)

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 qt. Vegetable Oil

Ingredients for Hush Puppy Batter:

Dry Mix: (mix ingredients)

7.5 oz. cornmeal, finely ground

2.5 oz. all-purpose flour

1.25 oz. maseca flour

1/2 oz. baking powder

1/4 oz. pimenton spice

1 tbsp. kosher salt

6 medium-size yellow squash, diced and cooked until soft

7 oz. spanish onion, grated

21 oz. large eggs

6 oz. whole milk

2 oz. buttermilk

2 oz. sugar

1/4 oz. jalapeno peppers, minced with seeds

10 oz. colossal lump crab meat

Ingredients for honey butter:

4 oz. Unsalted Butter

4 oz. Clover Honey

(Mix until throughly incorporated)

Method of Preparation for batter:

Grate the onion on the small hole side of a grating box.

Mince the jalapenos with seeds.

Warm the whole milk and buttermilk in a sauce pan (do not boil).

Add the sugar and the onion until the sugar is dissolved.

Pour warm liquid into dry mix, eggs and jalapenos and stir to combine.

Fold in diced squash and crab meat.

Allow mix to sit in fridge for 3 hours prior to use.

Method of Preparation for cooking hush puppies:

In a 2 qt sauce pan, pre heat the oil to 330F.

Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature.

Using a small ice cream scoop, scoop 5 hush puppies (.75 oz ea) and fry until golden brown and cooked through (about 5-7 minutes).

To Plate:

Remove the hush puppies from the oil into a paper towel lined plate to drain.

Season with kosher salt.

Place the hush puppies in a plate and pour the honey butter in a ramekin.

Abiaka

(located in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood)

1 Seminole Way

Davie, FL 33314

www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com

*Currently, Abiaka is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Like so many other restaurants featured in Bite with Belkys over the years, Abiaka will need your support once they reopen.

