Hush-hush smash: 5 things that make Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ must-see TV

“The Masked Singer” is full of disguises, and not just the ones we see on TV. Security is uber-tight around the contestants. They even wear shirts telling people not to talk to them. Here’s a look at five things that make the show so great.

First, the series started in South Korea, where it was originally called “Kind of the Masked Singer.” One of biggest stars of that version: Ryan Reynolds — who was a unicorn!

Nick Cannon: “Around here secrecy is the name of the game.”

Second, the series is recorded weeks in advance, so secrecy is a top priority. If you’re lucky enough to attend a recording , you have to sign a contract promising to keep it all a secret, or else!

Contestant: “Security here is no joke. I have to be totally concealed before I even drive on to the lot.”

Third, even the competitors don’t know who’s being unmasked. Each masked contestant doesn’t know the identities of the other masked stars until they’re revealed on air. In fact, they’re not even allowed to interact with each other backstage.

Nick Cannon: “We take no chances and assume everyone is a spy.”

Fourth, our beloved judges aren’t involved with any behind-the-scenes work on the show, and aren’t even allowed to communicate or interact with the masked contestants off stage. Their responses are totally candid and organic.

Nicole Scherzinger: “Ahhhhh.”

Finally…

Nick Cannon: “And now you know how we’ve guarded the greatest secret in TV history.”

To keep those identities secret, drivers are sent around to random places in Los Angeles to pick up the contestants, who must then mask themselves in the car. For example, Joey Fatone was told he would be picked up at a 7-Eleven before being transported to the set.

Amid tight security, a new episode of "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

