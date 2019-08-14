Hurricanes-Gators rivalry immortalized in Marvel Comics covers

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s longest standing in-house rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators is receiving the comic book treatment.

Marvel Comics has teamed up with ESPN to produce three variant covers marking the first game of the 150th NCAA college football season.

The covers are inspired by classic comics, all of which feature clashes between Thor and the Incredible Hulk.

