Hunter Hayes revealed as the Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’

Astronauts fly high, but eventually, they come back to Earth. That’s especially true on “The Masked Singer,” and today, the show’s space cowboy is talking about his masked mission.

Astronaut (singing): “Seems to me when I die, these words will be written on my stone.”

Despite an out of this world performance…

Astronaut (singing): “The way I’ve been holding on too tight.”

The Astronaut crash landing Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer.”

Nick Cannon: “Country superstar Hunter Hayes!”

Hunter Hayes unmasked!

Nick Cannon: “What was it like being the Astronaut?”

Hunter Hayes: “Out of this world.”

Deco caught up with the country singer to talk about his unmasking, but first… *Hunter strums his guitar* nice tune!

Hunter told us his time on “The Masked Singer” was one of the best show biz experiences he’s ever had.

Hunter Hayes: “I love the fact that the show celebrates individuality, and the competition isn’t about one against the other. I feel the show was always about, ‘Are you yourself? Are you being yourself? And are you enjoying yourself?'”

He chose to be an Astronaut because of his latest three-part album called “Wild Blue.”

Hunter Hayes: “Part one is about flying and freedom and part two is about change, embracing change and the unknown. I feel like flying and the unknown are perfectly explained by an astronaut.”

So, who does Hunter want to be the last mask standing?

Hunter Hayes: “I really want Turtle to win. I know we were like really in competition with each other, but I’m a big fan, and he’s gotta win.”

Turtle (singing): “All you have to do is stay a minute.”

Turtle is tearing it up, but he’s got some stiff competition.

Kitty (singing): “Diamooonnnddds are a girl’s best friend!”

Kitty is my pick of the litter.

For now, though…

Astronaut (singing): “The story of my life…”

Thanks for the memories, Hunter! Keep shooting for the stars!

Catch an all new “Masked Singer” next Wednesday at 8 p.m., as the final five compete for the golden mask.

