Hunter Hayes releases ‘Wild Blue, Part I,’ his first album in 5 years

(WSVN) - Country singer and songwriter Hunter Hayes released a surprise album on Friday.

“Wild Blue, Part I” is the artist’s third album, but the first in the last five years.

Hayes said the entire album was recorded at his home in Nashville, and the songs came from his heartbreak and healing.

The singer said he plans to release a part two of the album, but the release date has yet to be announced.

