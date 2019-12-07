‘Hungry artist’ eats buzzy duct-taped banana at Art Basel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the piece of art that South Florida has been going bananas over — but at Art Basel this weekend, one person ate the star of the show.

“Comedian,” a piece of “edible art” created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, consists of a banana duct-taped to a white wall. What made it garner headlines was that it has been sold for $120,000.

The buzz it amassed drew thousands of Art Basel attendees jostling to take a good look at the combination of fruit and adhesive.

But one artist shocked onlookers on Saturday when he went up to the display and took a big bite.

Cellphone video captured New York-based performance artist David Datuna walking up and casually removing the banana from the wall.

“Art performance. Hungry artist,” said Datuna as he unpeeled the fruit.

He is then seen eating it with the duct tape still attached.

“You have more?” he asked while still eating the banana.

Datuna’s move quickly drew the attention of the crowd and gallery staff.

“He’s not the artist,” an onlooker is heard saying in the video.

“Are you kidding?!” said an employee.

“No,” replied Datuna.

The onlooker then approached the performance artist to immortalize the moment for posterity.

“I have a selfie with a famous banana,” he said.

The gallery called police, but Datuna was not arrested.

“Comedian” comes with a certificate of authenticity and did not lose any of its value. Cattelan advises owners to periodically change out the banana.

