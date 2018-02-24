MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been making hundreds of foodies’ gourmet dreams come true this week.

Now in its 17th year, the star-studded event is a five-day destination festival showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

Saturday afternoon, hundreds came out for the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village at 13th Street and Ocean Drive, where treats from more than 50 restaurants were made available.

American Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian marveled at how far the annual event has come. “It’s a great time — food, this. Fifteen years ago it was great, but it was nothing like this now. It just keeps getting better,” he said.

Zakarian said the festival is a reflection on the current interest for all things food-related. “There’s more food and wine festivals than ever. I think we’re having even more come in the future,” he said, “so it just shows a unique interest in food and wine and hospitality. It’s, like, what everybody does every day. After they’re done stressing at their job, this is what they want.”

7’s own Belkys Nerey joined in on the festivities, brining her own culinary skills to the table.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.