Hulu is streaming with Pride!

The streaming service has teamed up with Lincoln Road to celebrate Miami Beach Pride.

The pop-up is called “Pride Never Stops.”

Right now you can find six flower sculptures, all in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, and they’re interactive.

The sculptures play voice recordings from LGBTQ+ storytellers, with messages of hope, encouragement and inspiration.

The partnership with Hulu was a no-brainer for Lincoln Road.

Timothy Schmand, Lincoln Road Business Improvement District: “In the very DNA of Lincoln Road is a history of diversity and inclusion, and during Pride, we get to celebrate that more robustly.”

The pop-up will be on Lincoln Road through Sunday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.