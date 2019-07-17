Hugh Jackman stops show to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to SoFlo fan

The greatest showman stopped the show to meet his littlest fan, and she’s from South Florida. Even though she’s really young, this little princess just had a birthday she’ll never forget.

Hugh Jackman (as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman”): “Everyone of us is special.”

“The Greatest Showman” is the kind of movie that can really make a girl feel special.

Hugh Jackman (as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman”): “No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.”

Especially 7-year old Mia Wojcik from Plantation.

Mia Wojcik, Hugh Jackman fan: “It’s because he was a great part in ‘The Greatest Showman,’ and he was awesome at being P.T. Barnum.”

Mia loved the movie so much, she became a huge fan of Hugh Jackman.

Jillian Wojcik, Mia’s mom: “She’s been talking about ‘Greatest Showman’ since she was 5, and she’s been wanting to meet Hugh Jackman ever since she saw the movie.”

Jackman is currently touring around the world, starring in his own one-man show.

Hugh Jackman (singing “The Greatest Show”): “It’s taking over you. This is the greatest show!”

The actor made a stop in Denver — coincidentally around the same time as Mia’s birthday.

Jillian Wojcik: “It was her idea to go to his show in Denver.”

There’s Mia in Denver, sitting in the audience with a poster asking for a birthday serenade.

Hugh Jackman (singing to Mia): “Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you.”

Before she knew it, the big birthday moment was happening.

Hugh Jackman (singing to Mia): “Happy birthday dear Mia. Happy birthday to you.”

Mia’s mom tweeted, “The greatest birthday gift ever @RealHughJackman” after the show.

The actor retweeted the thank you and responded, “Hi Mia. Thank you for coming to our show. Hope you had an awesome birthday. Love HJ.”

Mia Wojcik: “Hi, Hugh Jackman, and thank you for singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me at the Pepsi Center. I love you, and I don’t know what Twitter is, but thanks for writing me a letter on Twitter.”

