If Shireen could relive any moment in her life over and over, it would probably be the first time Hugh Jackman took his shirt off in “X-Men,” and in “Reminiscence,” a new sci-fi thriller set in underwater Miami, technology allows us to do just that. (It’s great for people who are forgetful, too.)

Hugh Jackman (as Nick Bannister): “You’re going on a journey, a journey through memory.”

Miami has seen better, and dryer, days in “Reminiscence.”

Hugh Jackman: “We’re living in Miami that is submerged almost like, think Venice in Italy.”

Jackman stars in the sci-fi thriller where sea level rise sparks a war.

Alex Miranda: “Miami underwater? Not so sci-fi for us.”

Hugh Jackman: “No! By the way, there were articles while we were filming, talking about the rising sea levels. I’m like, ‘Listen, this is literally our movie.'”

Let’s just say nostalgia is at an all-time high.

Hugh Jackman (as Nick Bannister): “Nothing is more addictive than the past.”

But when Nick Bannister discovers a way to relive the good times…

Hugh Jackman: “I run this business, and I take people through memories, or mundane things. Like, Rebecca Ferguson’s character comes in and has lost her keys.”

The scientist uses it for something … sweet.

Thandiwe Newton (as Watts): “She’s moved on, and you should, too.”

Hugh Jackman (as Nick Bannister): “People don’t just vanish!”

To search for his long-lost love … or is she?

Thandiwe Newton (as Watts): “How much did you really know her? How much did you love her?”

Hugh has a lifetime of memories with his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, who he met on the first day of his first job, on the set of the Australian TV drama “Corelli” in 1995.

Alex Miranda: “In all of that time that the two you have had together, what would you use that machine for? What moment would you go back to relive?”

Hugh Jackman: “I was thinking about it this morning, actually.”

They married 11 months later, and that was 25 years ago.

Hugh Jackman: “We had a dinner at a restaurant called Ricardo’s. You’re two or three weeks into a relationship, you know there’s something special. It’s amazing, it’s all going great, but that moment when the world stops, and it just goes ‘boom,’ where the world stops and you go, ‘Oh, this is something I’ve never experienced before.’ I wouldn’t mind going back with Deb to that.”

I’m not crying, you are! This man really is perfect. except…

Alex Miranda: “Are you the type to lose your keys?”

Hugh Jackman: “A hundred percent.”

“Reminiscence” washes into theaters on Friday, Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.