Huey Magoo’s serves up chicken tenders at first SoFlo location

Before social distancing guidelines, Deco was able to check out Huey Magoo’s first South Florida location in Sunrise.

Ordering food at the restaurant is easy because it’s centered around one thing.

Tyler Cafferty, Huey Magoo’s: “Huey Magoo’s is a fast casual restaurant. We serve chicken tenders, best you can find anywhere.”

Huey Magoo’s has been a hit in central Florida and Georgia, and now they’ve flown down south to Sunrise.

Tyler Cafferty: “This is the first Huey Magoo’s in South Florida. We wanted to bring the concept down here, and we have a bunch more to build.”

Serving one thing seems like it could be risky business, but Huey Magoo’s isn’t chicken when it comes to their menu.

Tyler Cafferty: “We only serve chicken tenders because we want to do one thing really, really well and be the best at it.”

At this restaurant, they’re mixing up how they serve ’em.

Tyler Cafferty: “You can get them hand-breaded. The process is a milk wash and a proprietary hand breading and canola oil. You can get them grilled, and what makes them healthy, is a nice, quality piece of meat.”

Once you decide how you want your tenders, you then you pick the flavor. You can get them plain or try one of their delicious other flavors.

Cafferty: “You can sauce them in lemon pepper, you can sauce them in buffalo, sweet heat or garlic Parmesan.”

The next step is deciding how you want it served.

Cafferty: “We serve it with fries, toast, coleslaw and dip. We can put it on a salad, grilled or hand-breaded. You can have it on a sandwich or a wrap.”

The chicken is never frozen, and for all the health nuts out there, the chicken doesn’t have steroids or antibiotics.

Who knew there were so many ways to eat a tender?

Huey Magoo’s will also be donating 50 meals to University Hospital in Tamarac on Wednesday.

During the pandemic, the restaurant is offering delivery and curbside pickup.

