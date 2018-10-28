FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some big, ’80s-themed announcements came out of the Winterfest White Party in Fort Lauderdale.

Organizers at the bash, held Friday night at the Marriott Harbour Beach Resort, revealed the theme and who will be leading this year’s Winterfest Boat Parade parade.

Huey Lewis, frontman of the pop rock band Huey Lewis and the News, was announced as the grand marshal, a fitting selection for a parade themed “Events of the ’80s.”

The 2018 Winterfest Boat Parade is scheduled to set sail along the Intracoastal Waterway Dec. 15. WSVN is a proud sponsor.

