New York (CNN) — Howard Stern pranked his fans and the media Monday about leaving his longtime SiriusXM radio show.

Bravo host Andy Cohen appeared at the top of Stern’s 7 a.m. time slot, announcing that he was taking over the channel and rebranding it as “Andy 100.” Multiple media outlets, including CNBC, Variety and the Associated Press, published reports that Stern was leaving the radio network.

However, Stern came back on air about 10 minutes later, announcing that it was a hoax. He criticized inaccurate reports in the media about his employment status during his summer hiatus, calling them “bad rumors.”

The news briefly sent SiriusXM (SIRI) shares down nearly 2% in premarket trading, before rebounding.

The prank comes as his future with SiriusXM remains unclear after signing a 5-year deal in 2020. Stern had previously said he would address his future last week, but pushed it back a week to this Monday because of an illness.

“What pisses me off is now I can’t leave,” Stern joked. “I’ve been thinking about retiring. Now I can’t.”

He hasn’t officially stated his future with the company, but said talks with the executives have been “fantastic” and he’s “very happy at Sirius.”

Stern read headlines and aired TV clips of networks falling for the hoax. He also mentioned a report about a supposed feud with Alex Cooper, the popular podcaster who struck a $125 million deal last year with SiriusXM.

“I don’t know Alex Cooper,” he said. “If she is young and bubbly, then God bless her because I’m the opposite.”

Also, throughout the morning, Stern warned his fans he might not appear the rest of the week because of a cold, tampering speculation about his employment status.

SiriusXM has undergone several rounds of layoffs over the past few years, including reducing spending on content and marketing. Shares are down nearly 60% over the past five years.

Stern left terrestrial radio in 2006, making shockwaves in media and joining then Sirius Satellite Radio (before it merged with XM Radio) in a $500 million deal.

