(CNN) – If you’re looking for inexpensive, family-friendly entertainment this summer, movie theater chain Cinemark has you covered.

The company is bringing back its ‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’ promotion, which offers families tickets to certain films for $1.50 plus taxes and fees.

It starts this week, with participating theaters in 35 states running the promotion every Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The deal runs through the week of August 10.

The movies are animated features including “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The promotion also includes a discount on concessions- $1 off any size of popcorn, drinks and kids’ snack packs.

Participating South Florida theaters:

Boca Raton – Cinemark Bistro Boca Raton and XD

Boynton Beach – Cinemark Boynton Beach 14 and XD

Davie – Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD

