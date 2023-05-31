In Fort Lauderdale, everything old is new again. Well, not everything. A historic landmark has been reinvented as a go-to restaurant. Don’t worry, all its legendary vibes remain intact.

Fort Lauderdale foodies meet The House on the River.

Steven Dapuzzo: “It’s spectacular it was built solid over 125 years ago it has character, charm, history and an unbelievable location on the river.”

That river is the new river and that structure was once the river house.

Keeping the charm of this old house alive gives you a taste of the past and the present.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Fort Lauderdale and a lot of Florida cities don’t have a long lengthy history, so to have something that brings you back in time to the old Florida charm is exactly quintessential to what Fort Lauderdale is when you want to visit.”

When it comes to a dining location inside or outside the house, you can pick your spot.

Steven Dapuzzo: “But what’s really cool is the variety we have small rooms, large rooms and then we have these two awesome patios.”

The feel of the place had a definite effect on the food that comes out of the kitchen.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Being in a house like this you want to picture something new and cutting edge but yet it brings you back down to home. It’s just the basics but it’s brought to a level that’s very tasty, very fresh, very approachable.”

Try approaching these basic beauties when you drop by the house.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Fresh burrata served up on top of toasted crostini, fresh tomatoes a little basil and extra virgin olive oil. We have our double-cut pork chop which is killer served with smashed potatoes.”

You can also take a deep dive into their coastal cuisine

Steven Dapuzzo: “Our mussels which is in white wine shallots and a little fennel. Another favorite is our pita-crusted salmon and it’s served on top of couscous and on cucumber with a fresh yogurt sauce.”

If you’re thinking cocktails and why wouldn’t you be the blueberry mule a fruit-filled vodka-based wonder, is one of many not to be missed.

Steven Dapuzzo: “It’s all gonna be in the taste.”

Courtney Klauser: “I think it is amazing, my experience was great, the food I had was delicious and the atmosphere was beautiful.”

