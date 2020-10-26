House of Costumes on Calle Ocho shows off Halloween-themed face masks

Who could have predicted face masks would be the fashion trend of the year? Not a single soul on the face of the Earth — but with Halloween coming up, you can use them to get into the spooky season spirit.

We’re used to these Halloween masks, but The House of Costumes on Calle Ocho has face masks themed for All Hallows’ Eve. We’re talking about the ones you have to wear for social distancing.

2020 has been a very scary year, and since we’re wearing these things anyway, we might as well take this opportunity to incorporate them into our costumes.

Jorge Torres, The House of Costumes: “Since we’re a Halloween store, we wanted to bring in Halloween face masks, things you can accessorize with a costume. Some people want to accentuate the mask; other people just want to use it just because they want to feel safe.”

The House of Costumes is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

The House of Costumes / La Casa de los Trucos

1343 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

305-858-5029

crazyforcostumes.com

