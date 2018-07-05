‘House of Cards’ shares presidential message

"House of Cards" celebrated the Fourth of July with a tweet featuring Robin Wright, who portrays Claire Underwood on the show.

(CNN) — There’s a new president in town and she’s declared her independence.

The tweet read, “A message from the President of the United States.”

“Happy Independence Day…to me,” Wright said in character before #MyTurn flashed on the screen.

The sixth and final season of the Netflix series will focus on Wright’s character.

Kevin Spacey, who portrayed Frank Underwood on the show and served as an executive producer, was dismissed last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed in October about an alleged encounter with Spacey at a party in 1986, during which Spacey made a sexual advance toward the then 14-year-old Rapp.

At the time of Rapp’s accusation, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, but apologized for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Days after the initial accusation by Rapp, CNN published an investigation in which “House of Cards” production staff accused Spacey of sexual harassment and one incident of sexual assault. The next day, Netflix announced they would not continue the series if Spacey was part of it.

A publicist who has since parted ways with the actor said at the time that Spacey was seeking unspecified treatment. Spacey has not commented on the allegations beyond his initial apology to Rapp.

Season 6 of “House of Cards” is set to debut this fall.

