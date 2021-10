(WSVN) - A hot property for horror movie fans hit the market just in time for Halloween.

The house in the Nightmare on Elm Street movie series is up for sale in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The L.A. Times reported that offers for the property are due by midnight on Halloween.

The home is listed for $3.25 million.

