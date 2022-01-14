MIAMI (WSVN) - Costumed characters from the animated “Hotel Transylvania” movies surprised students at a South Florida school ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

7News cameras on Friday captured the visitors dancing with the children at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Miami.

The characters spent some time at the school in anticipation for Monday’s parade honoring social activist Martin Luther King Jr.

The eight-mile long march will take place along Northwest 54th Street, from 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue, in Liberty City.

