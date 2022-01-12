(WSVN) - Spice up your scallops with flavor inspired from both Latin America and Asia. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Adonai Tafur
The Restaurant: Osaka, Miami
The Dish: Hotate Parma
Ingredients:
4 large clean scallops preferable on the shell (if you don’t have the shell, you can always use a small baking plate)
4 oz. of leek sauce (for the leek sauce, 1 whole leek thinly sliced)
1 pc. Parmesan cheese for grating
4 fresh lime wedges (preferably key lime)
salt
4 cloves garlic sliced
1 tbsp. red curry
1 tbsp. aji panca paste
1 oz. brandy
1 qt. heavy cream
4 tbsp. white sugar
1 tsp. togarashi
1tbsp. fresh grated ginger
¼ lb. soft butter
Method of Preparation:
Leek Sauce:
- In a saucepot, place half of the butter and cook the leeks and garlic on medium heat.
- Add brandy, cream, curry, sugar, and panca paste.
- Mix everything well on medium heat until all is fully incorporated. Let the mixture come to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook for about 45 minutes until cream reduces 1/3 of the way and thickens up.
- Strain while still warm and incorporate fresh ginger, togarashi and the rest of the butter. Add salt to taste and cool down.
Scallops:
- Set your oven to high broil and let it heat. Place the scallops in the baking plates or on the shells. Season lightly with salt and pour 1 oz. of leek sauce on top of each one of them.
- Put the scallops on the top shelf of the oven and let them broil for about 5 minutes or until sauce starts breaking and getting some color.
- Pull the scallops out and grate some fresh parmesan on top. Place back in the oven for about a minute until cheese is completely melted and golden.
- Serve with fresh squeezed lime.
Enjoy!
Osaka
1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
https://osakanikkei.com/es/local/miami
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.