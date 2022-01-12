(WSVN) - Spice up your scallops with flavor inspired from both Latin America and Asia. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Adonai Tafur

The Restaurant: Osaka, Miami

The Dish: Hotate Parma

Ingredients:

4 large clean scallops preferable on the shell (if you don’t have the shell, you can always use a small baking plate)

4 oz. of leek sauce (for the leek sauce, 1 whole leek thinly sliced)

1 pc. Parmesan cheese for grating

4 fresh lime wedges (preferably key lime)

salt

4 cloves garlic sliced

1 tbsp. red curry

1 tbsp. aji panca paste

1 oz. brandy

1 qt. heavy cream

4 tbsp. white sugar

1 tsp. togarashi

1tbsp. fresh grated ginger

¼ lb. soft butter

Method of Preparation:

Leek Sauce:

In a saucepot, place half of the butter and cook the leeks and garlic on medium heat.

Add brandy, cream, curry, sugar, and panca paste.

Mix everything well on medium heat until all is fully incorporated. Let the mixture come to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook for about 45 minutes until cream reduces 1/3 of the way and thickens up.

Strain while still warm and incorporate fresh ginger, togarashi and the rest of the butter. Add salt to taste and cool down.

Scallops:

Set your oven to high broil and let it heat. Place the scallops in the baking plates or on the shells. Season lightly with salt and pour 1 oz. of leek sauce on top of each one of them.

Put the scallops on the top shelf of the oven and let them broil for about 5 minutes or until sauce starts breaking and getting some color.

Pull the scallops out and grate some fresh parmesan on top. Place back in the oven for about a minute until cheese is completely melted and golden.

Serve with fresh squeezed lime.

Enjoy!

Osaka

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

(786) 627-4800

https://osakanikkei.com/es/local/miami

