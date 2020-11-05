Hot Miami Styles showcases monochromatic fall fashions at 321 at Water’s Edge

Stylish, comfortable, and maybe best of all, simple. An outfit that’s all one color doesn’t have to be boring, so we’re checking out this fall fashion trend that can become a wardrobe staple.

Color them fashionable. Monochromatic sets are passing with flying colors this fall.

The outfits are one color or design, and they’re popping up on celebrities, from Kim Kardashian, to Gabrielle Union, to Demi Lovato and Olivia Culpo.

Now you can put your best fashion foot forward, thanks to Hot Miami Styles.

Amber Quinn, Hot Miami Styles: “It’s an online fashion boutique. Fast fashion: when you see it on a celebrity, you see it right away on our website.”

We met up with Hot Miami Styles at a 321 at Water’s Edge residence on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

These looks are super simple, but don’t call them basic.

Amber Quinn: “It’s an effortless outfit. It looks chic, it looks stylish, it looks put together. It’s not a basic outfit.”

The style proves one color or design doesn’t have to be boring, or repetitive.

Sofia Richie is all dressed up in monochrome, while Paris Hilton and Kim K. look cute and comfy in their two-piece sets.

Amber Quinn: “Our fitness line and lounge line is definitely that comfortable, everyday vibe, and then, if you are going to a special dinner or it’s your birthday, we have the perfect outfit for that as well, and you’re gonna feel amazing in it.”

Why is the style trending right now? Like most things this year, quarantine could have something to do with it.

Amber Quinn: “We’ve all kind of slowly been inching our way out of quarantine, and we’re trying to find that balance of still being comfy at home, but we want to dress up because we’ve been in our sweatpants for however many months.”

And this look isn’t going away anytime soon.

Amber Quinn: “It’s going to be around for a while, especially those solid colors. Those are staple pieces in anyone’s wardrobe, so I love that they’re going to last basically a lifetime.”

