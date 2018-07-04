What better way to celebrate America on the Fourth of July than by watching grown men shove hot dogs down their throats? Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an American tradition, and this year was one for the record books.

It doesn’t get much more American than this. ESPN is giving us the Fourth of July, Coney Island and 21 of the greatest eaters in the world.

Announcer: “Five, 4, 3, 2, 1, go!”

But right out of the gate, it was all about one man: the reigning and defending 10-time champion Joey Chestnut, who jumped out to an early lead.

Announcer: “Joey Chestnut, the first to hit 20, not even three minutes in.”

Analysts thought the weather would play a factor. (Yeah, apparently there are hot dog eating analysts.) They thought the numbers would be much lower because of humidity, but that was certainly not the case.

Announcer :”Watching guys scarf hot dogs, what could be more American than that, my friend?

Joey was an absolutely machine with a DPM — that’s dogs per minute — of 7.5.

Announcer: “Thirty-five already! Right now, ahead of the 70 dog pace.”

Into the homestretch, it was all Chestnut.

Announcer: “The legend continues, number 11 for Joey Chestnut! Here at Nathan’s!”

Joey Chestnut set a new world record with 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes! It was so many, in fact, that the judges couldn’t keep up.

Joey Chestnut: “I found a vicious rhythm, The judges in front of me were all screwed up. They couldn’t see what number I was on. I just had to ignore that and just keep eating.”

Even with that new world record, Joey says he had his sights set higher.

Joey Chestnut: “Seventy-four hot dogs. Oh, man, I murdered it. I was aiming for 75, but with 74, I’m happy.”

Announcer: “Of one nation, under God! Indivisible! He is champion! Joey Chestnut!”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.