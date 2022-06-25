If you like seafood with a kick, you’re going to love this next recipe. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined or shell on

kosher salt

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

1 Tbs. hot sauce, plus more to taste (your favorite)

1 Tbs. vegetable or grapeseed oil

6 scallions, trimmed and cut into one inch segments

Method of Preparation:

Pat the shrimp dry and season with a teaspoon of salt. Put the butter and hot sauce in a large bowl and set aside.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the scallions and cook until softened and browned in spots.

Transfer the scallions to the bowl with the butter and hot sauce.

Add the shrimp to the pan in a single layer and cook until pink- about 3 minutes. Add a bit more oil if the pan is dry. Flip and cook the shrimp until opaque all the way through- another two minutes or so.

Transfer the shrimp and juices to the butter, hot sauce and scallions. Toss until the butter is melted and the shrimp is glossy. Add more sauce or salt to taste.

Enjoy!

