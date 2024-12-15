MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s a new jam in South Florida.

The hosts of “The Morning Hustle,” Kyle Santillian and Lore’l, stopped in Miami on Saturday to meet with fans of the morning program.

The hosts took questions from listeners who can now tune in on 99JAMZ.

“The Morning Hustle” is nationally syndicated and has entertained listeners in dozens of markets since 2023 — South Florida being the latest addition.

