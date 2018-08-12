Host Nick Cannon gives sneak preview of 2018 Teen Choice Awards

(WSVN) - The Teen Choice Awards is just hours away, and 7News sat down with the host, Nick Cannon, for a preview. 7’s Robbin Simmons has the story.

Nick Cannon is gearing up for one of the most fun award shows of the year.

The actor, rapper and filmmaker is hosting the 2018 teen choice awards!

Nick Cannon: “It’s the awards show of the summer, so you know we got the surfboards ready for everybody, so we gonna be swag surfin’ all the way to the celebration.”

A true renaissance man, Cannon recently made the move from performer to proprietor with a new hip-hop sports bar on Miami Beach.

Nick Cannon: “I was just in Miami this weekend at my restaurant right there on Ocean Drive. I’m so excited to have opened the first Wild ‘n Out restaurant right there in Miami.”

Visitors enjoy good food and drinks with a side of the same energy from his hit show “Wild ‘n Out.”

Nick Cannon: “We’ve expanded the arcade side, so we’re opening up even some more games and stuff. It’s like the only arcade on South Beach and sports bar to get some great food and drink, so come on down and rock with us.”

But back to the Teen Choice Awards…

Cannon said it’s simply incredible how the younger generation is having a major impact on other shows.

The Oscars announced it’s adding a popular film category to its lineup by 2020.

Nick Cannon: “They demand what they want and things are constantly forever evolving. We just gotta be interdependent on every facet, every age and demographic, so I think that’s a wise choice. It’s seeing the influence is pretty dope.”

Anyone 13 years and older can vote for their favorites on social media, and it’s the one awards show that gives viewers sneak peeks.

Nick Cannon: “Behind the scenes is in front of the scenes in this day and age. We always got our phones ready. It’s gonna be a lot of digital content.”

So what can we expect Sunday night?

Cannon said be ready for anything.

Nick Cannon: “I would say keep your eyes peeled out for some surprises, sneak performances. I’ll just leave it at that.”

The 2018 airs tonight at 8 p.m. on 7.

