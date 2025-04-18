MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A premiere horsing event is making waves on Miami Beach for its inaugural debut.

The Global Champions Arabians Tour kicked off on the sand on Thursday. The three-day event will feature over 100 horses competing for the grand prize.

“Listen, it’s more than just a horse event. It’s a full experience you have,” said Jorge Cunha, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for the Global Champions Arabians Tour.

Some see the event as more like a Victoria’s Secret fashion show of horses, as guests had the opportunity to see the majestic animals up close and watch them win prizes.

Guests also praised the event’s food options.

“I mean, food from Carbone, come on, it has to be good. That’s why I came here, for the food,” said Kiki Barth from “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

But the surprises don’t stop there. 7News cameras captured stars like DJ Khaled in attendance.

Thursday night, music legend Sting surprised fans with a special performance.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner took over the stage in the center of the sand arena and performed hits that his fans have sang for decades.

“So excited. I’ve actually been listening to his music for a very long time,” said fan Michael Issak.

“I’m a big fan because I’ve never seen them live before,” said Barth.

But his performance is only a taste of what the next few days will be like, and organizers hope to make this tour an annual event.

“We are here for – it’s the first time, and now, for sure, it will be for many years,” said Cunha.

While they plan for next year, this year’s tickets have already sold out.

But those interested in seeing some of the horses can still make their way around to the water side area of the venue and take a peek inside.

