Get ready, SoFlo. The Curlin Florida Derby is coming in hot, and it’s going to be a good time with all the neigh-borhood vibes.

That’s right! You’ll be racing to the track for one of the biggest events of the year … and Deco’s not horsing around. We saddled up and went in person to see what it’s all about.

Gulfstream Park is the place where you’ll gallop into a day full of excitement. It’s time for the Florida Derby.

Samantha Perry: “This week, here at Gulfstream Park, it is our Florida Derby week, and this is just a stepping stone into the Kentucky Derby. It’s such an exciting time, because there’s been so many horses that have won the Kentucky Derby, that have won right here at Gulfstream Park. I think the horses do the talking, as far as keeping it so exciting. The horses are just what we come for, they’re what we live for.”

Giddy up, because it’s gonna be a wild ride.

The Flamingo Room will be serving signature cocktails for the big event.

Ian Mackler: “Essentially, we’re going to be doing a taste of the track up here in the Flamingo Room. We’re gonna be offering the Gulfstream Breeze, which is going to be our signature cocktail for the event.”

These drinks will be flowing faster than a jockey on a winning horse.

Ian Mackler: “The Gulfstream Breeze is going to be sponsored by Woodford Reserve, we’re gonna be adding a little bit of orange liqueur or triple sec, a splash of orange juice and just a little bit of ginger beer, served with an orange and a cherry. It’s just super refreshing. It’s just so much fun, because just really try to elevate the experience every single time, trying to bring in new vendors, new life and new experiences for the people that are coming to the track.”

Oh, and let’s not forget about the dishes that’ll make you canter back for seconds.

Chef Jason Glus: “Behind us, you can see we’re gonna do some nice carved ham. We have truffles in-house, we have caviar in-house, this one’s wine and tapas, so we’re just gonna do nice little bites of different items. We have some local seafood on there — some seafood that’s flown in, as well as caviar, lobster tails — then we’re gonna do a nice charcuterie with different hams and meats from Spain, and then, you know, we cured some salmon in-house, and then we have a wonderful pastry chef here that will be making desserts for every level.”

Who doesn’t wanna feel like they’re livin’ on a high horse all while sipping bubbly, munching on gourmet food, and watching cute horses run in circles?

Samantha Perry: “It’s such a fun event, just for family and friends. There’s nothing like this, to see live racing in what looks like – it looks like a mall, and you’re like, ‘Whoa, there are horses here?'”

FOR MORE INFO:

Curlin Florida Derby

March 29, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gulfstream Park

901 S. Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

floridaderby.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.