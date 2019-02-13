Hooters will shred a picture of your ex for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a time for love. Sadly, it’s also a time for remembering that jerk who dumped you via text. No worries. One SoFlo restaurant is giving the brokenhearted a chance to shred their exes and get some free food.

The flowers. The chocolates. The sappy cards.

It’s enough to make you scream, especially if you’re getting over that not-so-special someone.

Thanks to Hooters, you can clean your plate and clear your ex from your mind.

Jordan Burgs, bartender: “‘Shred your ex’ is a thing we do every V-Day, or Single Awareness Day. Bring in a picture of your ex, buy 10 wings and get 10 boneless wings for free.”

It’s a deal that’ll leave you satisfied.

Leave your tears at the door, and let your Hooters girl tear up that photo.

Jordan Burgs: “Your Hooters girl, they will literally, physically shred a picture of your ex, and when you do that, you get your 10 wings.”

Of course, the wings do help.

Jordan Burgs: “Hooters wings, they can definitely heal a broken heart, I think.”

Customer: “You know what? Shredding a piece of paper of her, it felt really good. I never thought I would feel that, you know, amazing.”

If you threw out all of his or her pictures, don’t worry, you can shred your ex virtually.

Jordan Burgs: “You can upload a picture of your ex on the app, and it will digitally shred your ex so you don’t have to do it in person.”

Victoria Herrera, customer: “This is my ex. He’s an ex for a reason. Without getting deets, he absolutely deserved to be shred today.”

Who knows? After stuffing your face and getting your frustrations out, maybe you’ll meet someone you can shred next year.

Jordan Burgs: “I think that actually shredding a picture of your ex is just, like, although it doesn’t actually ease the hurt, you feel just a little bit better.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hooters “Shred your ex” Promotion

https://shredyourex.hooters.com/#section-intro

