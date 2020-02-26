Hooters Girls begin shooting 2021 calendar in North Miami Beach

Guys say they go for the wings, but we know the truth, you go to Hooters for the girls. Now, those Hooters Girls are stepping out of the restaurant and into your dreams. Deco’s theme restaurant editor Alex Miranda has the scoop on the new Hooters calendar!

Straight guys, to be specific, because I really do go for the wings.

The Hooters calendar doesn’t come out until later this year, but the girls are hard at work shooting for all 12 months.

Deco got a behind the scenes peek in Miami.

The Hooters Girls traded in their orange short-shorts for swimwear for the 2021 calendar.

Victoria Herrera, Hooters: “It’s actually the first day shooting for the 2021 Hooters calendar here in North Miami Beach. We have our seven beautiful South Florida Hooters Girls.”

For this shoot, you can never have too many bikinis.

Sidnee Gray, Hooters Girl: “They ask us to bring about six swimsuits. I brought 10 because I’m just, you know? *laughs*”

More than 300 girls try out for the calendar. A select few make the cut.

Patricia Nogueira, Hooters Girl: “One of my girlfriends was like, ‘Oh, let’s try out for the calendar,’ and I just wanted to joke around, and then, I ended up being called back, so I’ve actually continued doing it with all my years working here.”

Getting the perfect shot requires good light, a pro photographer and, in this case, a spray bottle from Home Depot.

Victoria Herrera: “The whole thought behind it is when you do spray and the sun hits it, it creates these little water pellets.”

Working at Hooters has its perks, and we’re not just talking about the free wings.

Brianna Abiles, Hooters Girl: “I’ve been in two commercials for Hooters already, and I’ve done the NASCAR race. Today, it’s my first ever calendar shoot with Hooters, and I’m super excited and a little bit nervous.”

The calendar hits stores in October, and it’s already looking like it’s going to be a really good year.

The girls are not done shooting yet.

They’ll travel all over the state of Florida to Bimini and the Bahamas as well.

You can pick up your Hooters calendar Oct. 1 at any Hooters restaurant when you go for the wings.

