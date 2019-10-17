Honeybee Doughnuts created a cake you can pull apart and share

Sharing is caring — at least that’s what Shireen’s mom says when she shares her gas station wine with her, and while sharing your favorite dessert is never easy, Deco found a place making a sweet treat that’s meant to bring you together by pulling it apart.

Folks in South Miami are all a buzz.

That’s because Honeybee Doughnuts has a new item that you’re going to want to grab.

Karen Muirhead, Honeybee Doughnuts: “We wanted to come up with something very unique that people could share. The Honeycomb Pull Apart Cake is basically a cake where you can pull out each piece.”

This artisanal doughnut shop has become even more creative.

Karen Muirhead: “We take the same batter that we make from scratch everyday for our doughnuts. It’s basically like a larger size doughnut, but it’s pull apart, so you can share it.”

The honeycomb pan is perfect for them.

Karen Muirhead: “We had a special pan created for us, and we are very excited about this product.”

You’re gonna fall in love with these flavors.

Karen Muirhead: “The flavors that were inspired for right now are our fall flavors. For example, our carrot cake, which has notes of nutmeg and all spice and cinnamon. We also have chocolate chip.”

There’s even one for kids.

Karen Muirhead: “We decided to do a cool gummy worm one. It’s cool because we actually fold in gummy worms before we put it in the oven.”

And, of course, there is a honey pull apart cake

Karen Muirhead: “It’s light vanilla flavor, and we drizzle it with honey, and it has honey in the batter, and we had to add our bees.”

Natalie Matta, customer: “They are delicious and divine and melt in your mouth.”

The cakes are light and fluffy, and since you pull them apart, they’re portion controlled.

Lauren Weed, customer: “It’s good to share it with your friends and a party — maybe a kid’s birthday or something like that.”

The cakes serve up to 15 people and prices start at about $40.

Karen Muirhead: “For customers who want to order it, we ask 48 hours in advance, and we will have it ready to go.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Honeybee Doughnuts

7388 Red Road

South Miami, FL 33143

786-773-2770

honeybeedoughnuts.com/

