Honey Mustard Salmon/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a main course meal that is delicious and so good for you! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Honey Mustard Salmon

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs. salmon filet

marinade

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup butter (melted)

1/4 cup whole grain mustard

2 tbs. smooth and mild Dijon mustard

5 cloves garlic peeled and minced

2 tbs. fresh lemon juice

1/4-1/2 tsp. chili powder (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs. fresh chopped parsley

lemon wedges for garnish optional

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degree. Line a baking tray with a large sheet of foil, big enough to create a foil packet.

Warm honey in the microwave to make it easier to work with. In a bowl, add warmed honey, mustards, melted butter, minced garlic, chili powder and lemon juice. Whisk together until well combined.

Place the salmon on the baking sheet. Poke the knife into the salmon at one inch intervals so that the marinade will seep in for more flavor. Pour the marinade over the salmon and spread evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Fold the sides of the foil over the salmon to cover and completely seal the packet closed.

Bake about 12 minutes depending on the thickness of your salmon. When it’s done, open the foil, being careful of the escaping steam. Cut the sides of the foil off and finish under the broiler for about 2 minutes on medium heat.

To Plate:

Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

Serves: 6-8

