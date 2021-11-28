Winner winner chicken dinner!

Always looking for a new chicken recipe? I know I am. I’ve got one for you today!

Ingredients:

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Dijon mustard

Whole grain mustard

Honey

Garlic

Salt & Pepper

Chicken thighs (boneless & skinless)

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add the olive oil. Then, put some stone ground mustard, dijon mustard and honey (Easier to work when melted in microwave).

Add and mix the garlic, lemon juice, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper.

Place the chicken thighs onto the mixture. Then, transfer it onto a baking tray (spray cooking spray onto the baking tray to prevent the chicken from sticking onto the tray).

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.