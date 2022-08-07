Want a tasty main course meal that’s easy to make? Well, you have come to the right place. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup whole grain mustard

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/3 cup honey

2 tbs. olive oil

juice of 1 lemon

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

salt and pepper, to taste

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (or you can use bone-in chicken)

Method of Preparation:

Make the marinade in a medium bowl, whisk together the whole grain mustard, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper. Reserve a 1/4 cup of the marinade for brushing on the chicken.

Pour the marinade into a container. Add the chicken breasts and massage the marinade into the meat until the chicken is well coated. Place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. You can also let it sit overnight.

Bake in the oven at 375 degrees 20 to 30 minutes. When cooked through, the internal temperature should reach 165 degrees.

If you’d rather grill, place chicken on a grill at medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Brush with marinade. Flip and grill for another 5 to 7 minutes. Finish basting and allow the chicken to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Serve and enjoy!

