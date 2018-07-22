Honey Garlic Shrimp/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a sweet and savory main course meal your whole family will love. Seafood is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Honey Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb. uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium)

1 tbs. minced garlic

1/2 lime, juice

3 tsp. olive oil

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, whisk together the honey, soy sauce, and garlic. When it’s well-blended, add the shrimp. Let it sit for a few minutes or you can also marinate in the refrigerator for several hours.

Heat olive oil in a pan in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the shrimp and cook on one side until they turn pink for about a minute, depending on the size of the shrimp. Turn them over to cook on the other side. Pour the remaining marinade in and finish cooking for another minute or so. Squeeze in some fresh lime juice, stir again and it’s ready!

To Plate:

Serve with your favorite rice or sautéed vegetables!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.