Homestead library gets high-tech upgrade with Cybrarium

We’re all for makeovers. Anyone or anything that can get an update is great in our book!

There’s a place in Homestead that’s been revamped, and it’s not like anything we’ve ever seen.

When you think of a library, you think of books and books and…

SFX: “Shhhhhhh.”

Not anymore!

Check out the Cybrarium in Homestead!

Rino Landa: “A Cybrarium is really the combination of traditional library services and the future of technology. So it’s a cyber-library, it’s a Cybrarium.”

Never heard of one? Here’s the reason!

Rino Landa: “The Cybrarium is the first in the world. We are the first to come up with the idea. It is really pushing the boundaries of what libraries can be.”

Sure they’ve got books. C’mon, this is a library.

But…

Rino Landa: “The unique features of the Cybrarium are the virtual reality space and the VR cube, where we’ve got 10 stations where anybody can come in and try 360-degree all immersive experiences. VR stands for virtual reality, so if you’ve never seen a VR station, come here. It’s one of the few places you can actually try on a VR headset, professional grad and it will show you a virtual world.”

Lazaro: “I think it’s super cool and it’s fun.”

Even the stuff you can borrow is high-tech!

Rino Landa: “We’ve got a collection of Nintendo Switch games, PlayStation games, Xbox — all that you can check out.”))

If creativity’s your thing, make your way to the “Maker Space.”

Rino Landa: “In the Maker Space, we have a 3D printer, we have a Cricut vinyl cutting machine, you can have customized logos.”

The look and vibe are one of a kind.

Jessica Pereria: “I think this library is like no other. It brings kids in with the VR and steampunk look. So I think its great.”

If you live in Miami, you can’t beat the price!

Rino Landa: “You do need a Cybrarium card to use our facilities, but the Cybrarium card is free for residents of Miami-Dade.”

Lazaro: “I think it’s cool because there’s lots of books and this cool VR thing. I think it’s really awesome here.”

If you don’t live in Miami, there is a $65 fee to get an annual Cybrarium card.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cybrarium

80 W Mowry Dr.

Homestead, FL 33030

305-224-4410

https://cybrarium.org/